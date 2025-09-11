UNITAS 2025: Spanish Marines Conduct Water Survival Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Andrew Gauldin, right, a cyberspace warfare officer with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of California, prepares reconnaissance marines with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) for water survival training as part of UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sep. 15, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)