    UNITAS 2025: Spanish Marines Conduct Water Survival Training [Image 2 of 5]

    UNITAS 2025: Spanish Marines Conduct Water Survival Training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Reconnaissance marines with Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) swim laps across a pool during water survival training as part of UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sep. 15, 2025. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jack Labrador)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 15:02
    Photo ID: 9315849
    VIRIN: 250915-M-MF727-1164
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 11.5 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, UNITAS 2025: Spanish Marines Conduct Water Survival Training [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jack Labrador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BlueGreenTeam
    USMCnews
    UNITAS 2025
    Marines
    UNITASLXVI

