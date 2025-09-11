NAVSUP BSC | DFAS Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(September 11, 2025)



Aaron Levy, an information technology project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is presented the Defense Finance Collaboration Award by Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, September 11. Levy received the award from Elaine Ortiz, deputy site director, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Cleveland, for his exceptional guidance, support, and collaboration with the DFAS Accounts Receivable team. Pictured left to right: Uribe, Laura Sedor, Levy, Amanda Johnson, and Cmdr. Christopher Cromie.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)