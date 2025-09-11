Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | DFAS Award [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP BSC | DFAS Award

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by James Foehl 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    250911-N-PX557-1010

    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

    (September 11, 2025)

    Aaron Levy, an information technology project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is presented a Defense Finance Collaboration Award certificate by Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, September 11. Levy received the award from Elaine Ortiz, deputy site director, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Cleveland, for his exceptional guidance, support, and collaboration with the DFAS Accounts Receivable team.

    U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025
    Photo ID: 9315283
    VIRIN: 250911-N-PX557-1010
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, NAVSUP BSC | DFAS Award [Image 2 of 2], by James Foehl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND
    NAVSUP BSC
    NAVAL SUPPLY SYSTEMS COMMAND BUSINESS SYSTEMS CENTER
    US NAVY

