NAVSUP BSC | DFAS Award

250911-N-PX557-1010



MECHANICSBURG, Pa.



(September 11, 2025)



Aaron Levy, an information technology project manager for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is presented a Defense Finance Collaboration Award certificate by Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, NAVSUP BSC, onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, September 11. Levy received the award from Elaine Ortiz, deputy site director, Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) Cleveland, for his exceptional guidance, support, and collaboration with the DFAS Accounts Receivable team.



U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released)