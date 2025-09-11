Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 12th Annual Memorial Stair Climb [Image 2 of 3]

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 12th Annual Memorial Stair Climb

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nathaniel Warf, an aviation operations specialist, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), and a California native, carries firefighting equipment during the 12th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The 9/11 memorial stair climb's purpose is to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, attack. Participants ascended a total of 110 floors to replicate the difficulties faced by New York City firefighters during rescue efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 02:44
    Photo ID: 9314402
    VIRIN: 250911-M-IJ937-1093
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Sacrifice
    Stair-climb
    Marines
    Navy
    Memorial
    9/11

