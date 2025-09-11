U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Elise Pauss, a meteorological and oceanographic (METOC) Marine, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Mississippi native, carries a fire hose during the 12th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The 9/11 memorial stair climb's purpose is to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, attack. Participants ascended a total of 110 floors to replicate the difficulties faced by New York City firefighters during rescue efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 02:44
|Photo ID:
|9314393
|VIRIN:
|250911-M-IJ937-1044
|Resolution:
|3953x2635
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 12th Annual Memorial Stair Climb [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Daniel Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.