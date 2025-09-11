Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Hosts 12th Annual Memorial Stair Climb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Elise Pauss, a meteorological and oceanographic (METOC) Marine, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, and a Mississippi native, carries a fire hose during the 12th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 11, 2025. The 9/11 memorial stair climb's purpose is to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11, 2001, attack. Participants ascended a total of 110 floors to replicate the difficulties faced by New York City firefighters during rescue efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero)