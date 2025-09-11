Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines compete against Australian Stray Cats in rugby match [Image 10 of 12]

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines compete against Australian Stray Cats in rugby match

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 rugby team play in a match against the Australian Stray Cats, a local rugby team, at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 13, 2025. The MRF-D team played the Australian Stray Cats in the 24th anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game, highlighting Australia’s support to the U.S. and honoring the fallen. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines compete against Australian Stray Cats in rugby match [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rugby
    Stray Cats
    MRF-D 25.3
    Marines
    community relations
    USMC

