MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines compete against Australian Stray Cats in rugby match

U.S. Marines and sailors with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 rugby team play in a match against the Australian Stray Cats, a local rugby team, at Skyring Rugby Park, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 13, 2025. The MRF-D team played the Australian Stray Cats in the 24th anniversary 9/11 memorial rugby game, highlighting Australia’s support to the U.S. and honoring the fallen. MRF-D is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|09.13.2025
|09.15.2025 01:48
|9314366
|250913-M-LU593-1463
|5857x4393
|2.18 MB
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|1
|0
