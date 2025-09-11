Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Atsugi CPO Selects Participate in Morning Colors on 9/11 [Image 4 of 4]

    NAF Atsugi CPO Selects Participate in Morning Colors on 9/11

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sep. 11, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi stand in formation during morning colors. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
