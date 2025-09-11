NAF Atsugi CPO Selects Participate in Morning Colors on 9/11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Sep. 11, 2025) - Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi stand in formation during morning colors. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)