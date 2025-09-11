Change of Command Ceremony for 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade incoming division commander, Col. Mary Jayne Durham, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Honolulu, on Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored U.S. Army Col. Steve Tribble, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, outgoing division commander, for his dedicated leadership and celebrated his many accomplishments with the 303rd MEB, while also welcoming Durham as she assumes command and begins the next chapter of the unit’s legacy. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez)