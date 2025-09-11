Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony for 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez 

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade incoming division commander, Col. Mary Jayne Durham, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Honolulu, on Sept. 11, 2025. The ceremony honored U.S. Army Col. Steve Tribble, 303rd Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, outgoing division commander, for his dedicated leadership and celebrated his many accomplishments with the 303rd MEB, while also welcoming Durham as she assumes command and begins the next chapter of the unit’s legacy. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Zaida Gonzalez)

