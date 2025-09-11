Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Leclerc Meets with Yamato Mayor [Image 3 of 4]

    Capt. Leclerc Meets with Yamato Mayor

    YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    YAMATO, Japan (Sept. 5, 2025) - Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, poses for a photo with Koyata Tsutomu, the mayor of Yamato City, during an office call at the Yamato City Hall. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 19:55
    Photo ID: 9314110
    VIRIN: 250905-D-BB059-2003
    Resolution: 5577x3722
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: YAMATO, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, Capt. Leclerc Meets with Yamato Mayor [Image 4 of 4], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mayor
    office call
    yamato
    visit

