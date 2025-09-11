Capt. Leclerc Meets with Yamato Mayor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YAMATO, Japan (Sept. 5, 2025) - Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, shakes hands with Koyata Tsutomu, the mayor of Yamato City, during an office call at the Yamato City Hall. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)