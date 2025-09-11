Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saber Junction 25 [Image 14 of 15]

    Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    Soldier First Class Gijs Van De Watering, an infantryman assigned to the Limburgse Jagers Battalion, Delta Brigade from the Royal Netherlands Army provides security during Saber Junction 25 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany Sept. 12, 2025. Saber Junction 25, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, united the U.S. 2nd Cavalry Regiment with forces from 15 NATO Alliess and partner nations at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels to evaluate readiness for unified land operations and strengthen coalition cohesion. The exercise tested large-scale combat across space, electronic warfare and cyber domains, refined combined-arms maneuvers and command-post drills, and validated emerging capabilities such as unmanned systems and anti-UAS defenses, sharpening allied readiness to respond decisively to emerging threats. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 19:23
    Photo ID: 9314090
    VIRIN: 250912-A-MQ729-7987
    Resolution: 4800x3840
    Size: 13.27 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Saber Junction 25 [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

