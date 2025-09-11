Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldier First Class Sem Wennek, an infantryman assigned to the Limburgse Jagers Battalion, Delta Brigade from the Royal Netherlands Army provides security during Saber Junction 25 at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany Sept. 12, 2025. Saber Junction 25, led by U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 7th Army Training Command, united the U.S. 2nd Cavalry Regiment with forces from 15 NATO Alliess and partner nations at Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels to evaluate readiness for unified land operations and strengthen coalition cohesion. The exercise tested large-scale combat across space, electronic warfare and cyber domains, refined combined-arms maneuvers and command-post drills, and validated emerging capabilities such as unmanned systems and anti-UAS defenses, sharpening allied readiness to respond decisively to emerging threats. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)