Incheon parade commemorates 75th anniversary of bold landing operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Eighth Army Band marches in a parade Sep. 14. through the streets of Incheon to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War. On Sep. 15, 1950, United Nations forces launched one of history’s boldest amphibious assaults. Against brutal tides and fortified seawalls, Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s plan severed North Korean supply lines, relieved the Pusan Perimeter, and paved the way to liberate Seoul.