Incheon parade commemorates 75th anniversary of bold landing operation

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War, the Republic of Korea Navy and City of Incheon hosted a parade through the port Sep. 14. On Sep. 15, 1950, United Nations forces launched one of history’s boldest amphibious assaults. Against brutal tides and fortified seawalls, Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s plan severed North Korean supply lines, relieved the Pusan Perimeter, and paved the way to liberate Seoul.