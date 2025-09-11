Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incheon parade commemorates 75th anniversary of bold landing operation [Image 2 of 3]

    INCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Brendan Trembath 

    United Nations Command

    To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operation during the Korean War, the Republic of Korea Navy and City of Incheon hosted a parade through the port Sep. 14. On Sep. 15, 1950, United Nations forces launched one of history’s boldest amphibious assaults. Against brutal tides and fortified seawalls, Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s plan severed North Korean supply lines, relieved the Pusan Perimeter, and paved the way to liberate Seoul.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    United Nations Command
    Incheon Landing
    Republic of Korea

