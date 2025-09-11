Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Dean Markos 

    316th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform during the Joint Base Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 13, 2025. The air show features U.S. military and civilian aerial demonstrations, static displays, and opportunities for the public to engage with service members, honoring the legacy of aviation excellence while inspiring the next generation of aviators and aerospace innovators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Dean Markos)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 16:44
    Photo ID: 9313897
    VIRIN: 250913-D-JS090-1005
    Resolution: 3440x2416
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform at the 2025 Joint Base Andrews Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by Dean Markos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    andrewsairshow25

