104th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley ‘Wreck’ Rolfe, the incoming commander of the 104th Operations Group, smiles for a family photo at the change of command ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Sept. 14, 2025. The 104th Operations Group appointed Lt. Col. Ashley ‘Wreck’ Rolfe as the new Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)