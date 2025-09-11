Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander [Image 8 of 10]

    104th Operations Group Welcomes new Commander

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan 

    104th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley ‘Wreck’ Rolfe, the incoming commander of the 104th Operations Group, receives a congratulatory card from her daughter, Ellie, at the change of command ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass., Sept. 14, 2025. The 104th Operations Group appointed Lt. Col. Ashley ‘Wreck’ Rolfe as the new Operations Group commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Ellen Ozkaptan)

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

