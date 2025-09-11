Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Melinda Cheney Retirement Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Master Sgt. Melinda Cheney Retirement Ceremony

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marcelo Arias 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, commander of the 139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, poses with Master Sgt. Melinda Cheney, operations noncommissioned officer for the 139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, Homeland Response Force, during her retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2025. Cheney retired after 20 years of service. (U.S Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sara Lucas)

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

