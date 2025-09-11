Master Sgt. Melinda Cheney Retirement Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Davis, commander of the 139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, poses with Master Sgt. Melinda Cheney, operations noncommissioned officer for the 139th Medical Group, Detachment 1, Homeland Response Force, during her retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 13, 2025. Cheney retired after 20 years of service. (U.S Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sara Lucas)