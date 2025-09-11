SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) – Sailors prepare to respond to a simulated engineering casualty aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a flying squad drill in the South China Sea, Sept. 1. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)
|08.31.2025
|09.14.2025 08:56
|9313163
|250901-N-QV397-3005
|4860x3240
|2.44 MB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|2
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill [Image 8 of 8], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.