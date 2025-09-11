USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts Flying Squad Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 1, 2025) - Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zyaire Elliott, from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, dons a self-contained breathing apparatus aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) during a flying squad drill in the South China Sea, Sept. 1. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)