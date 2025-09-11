The USS John Finn sails in formation with the JS Osumi and the BRP Jose Rizal during Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea

250913-N-CV021-1016
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 13, 2025) — The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) sails in formation with the Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Osumi (LST-4001) and the Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) during the multi-lateral Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea, Sep. 13. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|09.13.2025
|09.14.2025 08:19
|9313139
|250913-N-CV021-1016
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
