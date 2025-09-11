Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct a small boat operation during Maritime Cooperative Act in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250913-N-CV021-1089

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 13, 2025) — Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat during a small boat operation during the multi-lateral Maritime Cooperative Activity with the Osumi-class tank landing ship JS Osumi (LST-4001) and the Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) in the South China Sea, Sep. 13. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)