Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct an M240 gunshoot in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 9, 2025) — Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chase Steffan, from McComb, Ohio, unpacks ammunition boxes on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) in preparation for an M240B gunshoot in the South China Sea, Aug. 9. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
