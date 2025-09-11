Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct an M240 gunshoot in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 9, 2025) — Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alexander Brooks, from Dallas, sets up an M240 machine gun on the fo’c’sle aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) before an M240B gunshoot in the South China Sea, Aug. 9. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)