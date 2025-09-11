Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Washes Down Flight Deck [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Washes Down Flight Deck

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2025) Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), scrub down the flight deck during as part of preservation efforts, Sept. 13. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)

    Washdown
    USS America
    Flight Deck
    U.S. Navy

