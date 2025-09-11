USS America (LHA 6) Washes Down Flight Deck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fueling) Airman Job Exantus, from New York, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), scrubs down the flight deck as part of preservation efforts, Sept. 13. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeadan Andre)