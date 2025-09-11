Wisconsin installation founder honored in special Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army leaders from Fort McCoy, Wis., as well as community members and leaders participate in the Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 5, 2025, in Sparta, Wis. The event was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta with McCoy family members present as well as students from Sparta Montessori School. The ceremony was led and organized by the 88th Readiness Division and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy personnel. Included in the event were a team of four Fort McCoy Soldiers who made up a color guard. Also included were guest speakers who included Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez; Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, 88th Readiness Division command sergeant major; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)