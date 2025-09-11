Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin installation founder honored in special Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony [Image 59 of 70]

    Wisconsin installation founder honored in special Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    U.S. Army leaders from Fort McCoy, Wis., as well as community members and leaders participate in the Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 5, 2025, in Sparta, Wis. The event was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sparta with McCoy family members present as well as students from Sparta Montessori School. The ceremony was led and organized by the 88th Readiness Division and U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy personnel. Included in the event were a team of four Fort McCoy Soldiers who made up a color guard. Also included were guest speakers who included Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez; Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, 88th Readiness Division command sergeant major; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major. (U.S. Army Photo by Melissa Dubois/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.14.2025 02:17
    Photo ID: 9312983
    VIRIN: 250905-A-A4608-9832
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.53 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin installation founder honored in special Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony [Image 70 of 70], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy Remembrance Ceremony

