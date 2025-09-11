USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts OC Spray Day During Security Reaction Force Basic Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 28, 2025) - Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman Christopher Baltz, from Los Angeles, California, fights against the “Red Man,” Chief Gunner’s Mate David Pike, during Security Reaction Force – Basic training after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, Aug. 28. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)