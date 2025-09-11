Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts OC Spray Day During Security Reaction Force Basic Course [Image 6 of 10]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Seaman Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 28, 2025) - Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Seaman John St. Geme practices baton strikes after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during Security Reaction Force – Basic training on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the South China Sea, Aug. 28. Curtis Wilbur is forward-deployed and currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Bergado)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 22:52
    Photo ID: 9312889
    VIRIN: 250828-N-QV397-2012
    Resolution: 4617x3078
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) Conducts OC Spray Day During Security Reaction Force Basic Course [Image 10 of 10], by SN Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OC spray
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)
    United States Navy
    security reaction force basic (SRF-B)
    U.S. Navy

