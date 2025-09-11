Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors attached to the USS John Finn volunteer at the Salvation Army in Singapore [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors attached to the USS John Finn volunteer at the Salvation Army in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250807-N-CV021-1002
    SINGAPORE (Aug. 7, 2025) – Members of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) chief’s mess volunteer at Re:Nue, a social enterprise arm of the Salvation Army, during a port visit in Singapore, Aug. 7. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 18:57
    Photo ID: 9312852
    VIRIN: 250807-N-CV021-1002
    Location: SG
    US Sailors
    USS John Finn
    US 7th Fleet
    US Navy

