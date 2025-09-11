Sailors attached to the USS John Finn volunteer at the Salvation Army in Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250807-N-CV021-1007

SINGAPORE (Aug. 7, 2025) – Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Cassandra Robinson, from Kenai, Alaska, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), wraps donated glassware at Re:Nue, a social enterprise arm of the Salvation Army, during a port visit in Singapore, Aug. 7. The U.S. and Singapore navies have an excellent and longstanding defense relationship. A testament to this relationship is the agreement to allow littoral combat ships to operate primarily from Singapore as a logistics and maintenance hub, as well as supporting regular port visits and logistics stops for other U.S. Navy ships. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)