Thunderbirds soar over National Mall

U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over the National Mall in Washington D.C., Sept. 12, 2025, in preparation for the Joint Base Andrews Airshow. In our 72nd season of representing the U.S. Air Force, the Thunderbirds returned to Joint Base Andrews—America’s Airfield—for the 2025 Air Show. The iconic event brought the legacy and precision flying of the Thunderbirds back to the Nation’s Capital. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)