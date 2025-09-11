Thunderbirds soar over National Mall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over the National Mall in Washington D.C., Sept. 12, 2025, in preparation for the Joint Base Andrews Airshow. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)