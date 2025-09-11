U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over the National Mall in Washington D.C., Sept. 12, 2025, in preparation for the Joint Base Andrews Airshow. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 18:37
|Photo ID:
|9312848
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-GV347-1317
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|8.64 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds soar over National Mall [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Keith James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.