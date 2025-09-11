Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds soar over National Mall [Image 3 of 4]

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over the National Mall in Washington D.C., Sept. 12, 2025, in preparation for the Joint Base Andrews Airshow. The Thunderbirds represent the pride, precision and professionalism of 695,000 total force American Airmen, 68,000 of whom are deployed around the globe protecting our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Keith James)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 18:37
    Photo ID: 9312848
    VIRIN: 250912-F-GV347-1317
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USAFADS
    Air Force
    F-16
    Thunderbirds
    Airshow

