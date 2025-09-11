Professionalism and passion in every aspect

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Mark Chandler, Fleet Management and Analysis Manager, 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, conducts a bench stock inventory for the unit’s vehicle maintenance shop, Sept. 10, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Chandler tracks parts, mileage, fuel consumption, hours of usage, labor time, and the routine maintenance for the wing’s 93 vehicles valued at more than $16 million. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)