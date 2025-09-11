Professionalism and passion in every aspect

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Paul Mann 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    Mr. Mark Chandler, Fleet Management and Analysis Manager, 117th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, conducts a bench stock inventory for the unit’s vehicle maintenance shop, Sept. 10, 2025, on Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. Chandler tracks parts, mileage, fuel consumption, hours of usage, labor time, and the routine maintenance for the wing’s 93 vehicles valued at more than $16 million. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 16:35
    Photo ID: 9312671
    VIRIN: 250910-Z-ZA470-1001
    Resolution: 2250x1500
    Size: 658.45 KB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    117 ARW
    ALANG
    National Guard
    vehicle maintenance
    117 LRS

