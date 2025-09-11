Airmen participate in an active shooter exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, participate in an active shooter exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2025. Airmen conducted the active shooter exercise to strengthen their readiness and sharpen their response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)