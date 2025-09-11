Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen participate in an active shooter exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Airmen participate in an active shooter exercise

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, participate in an active shooter exercise at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Sept. 12, 2025. Airmen conducted the active shooter exercise to strengthen their readiness and sharpen their response capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Janae Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 14:31
    Photo ID: 9312571
    VIRIN: 250912-Z-FP794-1069
    Resolution: 3793x2524
    Size: 6.81 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    readiness
    Missouri

