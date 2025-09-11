Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2025 | Spanish Forces Arrive at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4]

    UNITAS 2025 | Spanish Forces Arrive at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brady Hathaway 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, unload equipment off a truck during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2025. Combat Logistics Battalion 22 provided combat service support for the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Allies and partners to enhance 2nd Marine Logistics Group capabilities. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 15:06
    Photo ID: 9312565
    VIRIN: 250912-M-KU924-1037
    Resolution: 8334x5556
    Size: 32.57 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2025 | Spanish Forces Arrive at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Brady Hathaway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

