UNITAS 2025 | Spanish Forces Arrive at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune

Spanish marines with the Infantería de Marina (Spanish marine corps) arrive at the combat service support area during exercise UNITAS 2025 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2025. Combat Logistics Battalion 22 provided combat service support for the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Allies and partners to enhance 2nd Marine Logistics Group capabilities. UNITAS, which is Latin for “unity,” was conceived in 1959 and has taken place annually since first conducted in 1960. This year marks the 66th iteration of the world’s longest running annual multinational maritime exercise. The exercise trains forces in joint maritime operations that enhance tactical proficiency and increase interoperability with the presence of unmanned air, surface and submarine systems. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brady V. Hathaway)