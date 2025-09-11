Mississippi National Guard Senior Leadership visits with 112th Military Police Battalion Soldiers

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Jr., center left, adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard and Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Cook, center right, senior enlisted leader, MSNG, both pose with Soldiers assigned to the 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, supporting Joint Task Force - District of Columbia, at the Washington Metro in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2025 14:09
|Photo ID:
|9312560
|VIRIN:
|250909-Z-GQ603-6367
|Resolution:
|6720x4315
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
