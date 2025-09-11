Mississippi National Guard Leadership at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Jr., left, adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, speaks with Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)