    Mississippi National Guard Leadership at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory [Image 1 of 5]

    Mississippi National Guard Leadership at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Jr., left, adjutant general, Mississippi National Guard, speaks with Lt. Col. Steven Jackson, commander, 112th Military Police Battalion, MSNG, at the District of Columbia National Guard Armory, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 9, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Renee Seruntine)

