Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea

250908-N-CV021-1013

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 8, 2025) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Christopher McDonald, from Beacon Falls, Connecticut, simulates a fire on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea, Sep. 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)