Sailors aboard the USS John Finn conduct flight quarters in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250908-N-CV021-1022
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 8, 2025) – Cryptologic Technician Collection 2nd Class Ja’qwan Johnson, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, simulates a fire on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) during a crash and salvage drill in the South China Sea, Sep. 8. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

