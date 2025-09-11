USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 12, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jesus Aragon from Los Angeles assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) paints the interior of the hangar bay while in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 12. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)