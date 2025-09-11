Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation [Image 2 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 12, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Marvin Reyes from Avendale, Arizona assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) paint a hydraulic control station in the hangar bay as part of preservation efforts while in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 12. America is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.13.2025 01:48
    VIRIN: 250912-N-BW367-1085
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
